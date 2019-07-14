Partner Fund Management LP Has Cut Stake in Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) by $43.81 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Advisors Preferred Has Raised Holding by $409,798

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 72.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 446,921 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 202,468 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effect of Efpeglenatide on Cardiovascular Outcomes in High Cardiovascular Risk Type 2 Diabetes Patients; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Lower Protein Intake and Long-term Risk of Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease (BabyGrowth); 09/04/2018 – The American Heart Association’s Innovative Solution Personalizes Cardiovascular Condition Management With Tailored Engagement; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems 3Q Rev $55.6M; 07/05/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at the 15th International Symposium on Cardiovascular Regeneration and Repair; 27/04/2018 – OPTALYSE PE Results Presented at Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TRANSACTION IS PART OF ASTRAZENECA’S STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON ITS THREE MAIN THERAPY AREAS OF ONCOLOGY, CARDIOVASCULAR, RENAL & METABOLISM AND RESPIRATORY; 06/03/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS: QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY; 06/03/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Presents LIBERTY 360° 18-Month Outcomes at CRT18 lnterventional Cardiology Conference; 06/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corp- Terumo Cardiovascular Procedure Kits containing Pall LG6NS LeukoGuard® Leukocyte

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,973 shares to 8,114 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Company Il reported 0.23% stake. Fort Washington Inv Oh stated it has 249,475 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Twin Management Inc holds 1.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 186,599 shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.91% or 25,991 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Business Fincl Ser Inc holds 3,144 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Lc owns 8,602 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 1.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cohen Lawrence B holds 37,152 shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. Saybrook Capital Nc accumulated 0.68% or 12,878 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa invested in 2.89% or 207,109 shares. The New York-based Epoch Inv Prtn has invested 0.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amer National Tx accumulated 123,390 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Pepsi, FedEx and Nike – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Strong Demand Aids Carpenter Technology, Transportation a Woe – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jefferies Pours Some Fizz On National Beverage’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P Closes at New Record High – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Amer Century Companies Incorporated reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,216 shares. Mairs And Pwr Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 95,404 shares. Ameriprise Inc owns 328,053 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 39,500 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 700,537 shares. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 668,220 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc owns 2,803 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 100,000 shares. White Pine Ltd Company accumulated 0.31% or 21,610 shares. 512,656 were reported by Cortina Asset Mngmt Llc. Products Ptnrs Lc reported 24,400 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.07% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 10,000 shares. First Light Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 188,111 shares.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSII) ROE Of 1.2%? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected – Nasdaq” published on October 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to McKesson (MCK) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to PRA Health (PRAH) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences & MedTech Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 240,558 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $145.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 19,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).