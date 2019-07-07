Partner Fund Management LP Decreased Tableau Software (DATA) Stake By $23.88 Million; WASHTEC AG AUGSBURG ORDINARY SHARES GER (WHTCF) Shorts Lowered By 5%

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased Tableau Software Inc (DATA) stake by 60.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 188,021 shares as Tableau Software Inc (DATA)’s stock declined 3.73%. The Partner Fund Management Lp holds 121,435 shares with $15.46 million value, down from 309,456 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc now has $14.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $169.82. About 1.30 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancorporation, Montana-based fund reported 100 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Pittenger & Anderson invested in 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) owns 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 9 shares. 149,611 were reported by Td Asset. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 8,251 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 3,273 shares. Seatown Hldg Pte invested 0.91% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Qs Ltd Liability accumulated 41,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems has 13,451 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 557 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 135,087 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 11.65M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 12,882 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 772 shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp increased Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 126,214 shares to 542,033 valued at $40.63M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 272,918 shares and now owns 951,246 shares. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals In was raised too.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by UBS.

