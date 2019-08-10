Partner Fund Management LP Cut By $9.17 Million Its Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Position; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Position

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) stake by 46.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 241,300 shares as Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX)’s stock declined 5.10%. The Partner Fund Management Lp holds 282,197 shares with $10.74M value, down from 523,497 last quarter. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 746,947 shares traded or 46.24% up from the average. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 06/04/2018 – Pacira Confirms FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for Exparel as Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF SNDA FOR EXPAREL® AS A NERVE; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Pacira; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA REITERATED FULL YEAR 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA: FDA OKS EXPAREL AS NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REG ANALGESIA; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 548.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc acquired 375,610 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 444,097 shares with $23.95M value, up from 68,487 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $77.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PCRX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Co holds 22,146 shares. Maryland-based Rock Springs Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.83% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The owns 26,242 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 352,112 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management has invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Armistice Capital Ltd Com reported 1.07M shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Etrade Ltd Llc holds 7,647 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 24,620 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 500 shares. Frontier Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.38M shares. The California-based Partner Fund Lp has invested 0.24% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). State Street stated it has 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 228,777 shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp increased Sienna Biopharmaceuticals In stake by 1.11 million shares to 2.68 million valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 1.90 million shares and now owns 2.83 million shares. New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of PCRX in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by H.C. Wainwright. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6 with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Mizuho. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Sell”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) rating on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $44 target.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $66,244 activity. $66,244 worth of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares were bought by Kronenfeld Mark A..

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) stake by 37,350 shares to 756,239 valued at $37.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 25,930 shares and now owns 535,649 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by SunTrust. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of CVS in report on Wednesday, February 20 to “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Mizuho maintained the shares of CVS in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by UBS. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.51% or 5,235 shares. Agf Investments has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 6,348 shares. Kepos Capital LP invested in 0.3% or 75,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Taconic Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 465,000 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management invested in 7,187 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 1.4% or 13,710 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Wellington Shields Ltd Liability has 0.71% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 77,030 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 45,509 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,721 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd reported 26,653 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt owns 20,782 shares. Trust Communication Of Oklahoma reported 22,035 shares stake.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.