Partner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR)’s Financial Results Comparing With TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU)

This is a contrast between Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) and TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Wireless Communications and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications Company Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.10 50.11 TIM Participacoes S.A. 15 0.00 N/A 1.27 10.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Partner Communications Company Ltd. and TIM Participacoes S.A. TIM Participacoes S.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications Company Ltd. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Partner Communications Company Ltd. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Partner Communications Company Ltd. and TIM Participacoes S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications Company Ltd. 0.00% 3.9% 1.3% TIM Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 12.5% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Partner Communications Company Ltd. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. TIM Participacoes S.A.’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Partner Communications Company Ltd. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor TIM Participacoes S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Partner Communications Company Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TIM Participacoes S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Partner Communications Company Ltd. and TIM Participacoes S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 TIM Participacoes S.A. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of TIM Participacoes S.A. is $16.75, which is potential 4.10% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.1% of Partner Communications Company Ltd. shares and 15.2% of TIM Participacoes S.A. shares. About 46.1% of Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 68% are TIM Participacoes S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Partner Communications Company Ltd. 2.52% 11.18% -0.84% -4.99% 19% 0.85% TIM Participacoes S.A. -3.99% -14.24% -13.74% -16.69% -27.87% -12.51%

For the past year Partner Communications Company Ltd. had bullish trend while TIM Participacoes S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors TIM Participacoes S.A. beats Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing. The company also provides content services, 4G TV video content, television and music applications, backup and synchronizing services, defense and security services, and services for small and medium-sized businesses; machine to machine connectivity solutions; and international roaming services. In addition, it offers Internet service provider (ISP) services, such as email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and site filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security solutions, integration solutions, business information storage, and data center and cloud services; international long distance telephony services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony services and primary rate interface services, as well as value added services. Further, the company sells cellular handsets, modems, tablets, laptops, and related accessories, as well as handset maintenance and spare parts; landline phones, routers, servers, smart boxes and related equipment, media streamers, Wi-Fi -only tablets, and other telecommunications equipment; and digital audio visual equipment, including televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, media streamers, digital watches, 3D glasses, smart TVs, and other related equipment. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content. The company also sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. In addition, it provides products for mobile banking, insurance, mobile payment, and mobile money; mobile, financial protection, and personal and residential accident insurance products; telecom micro rewards; and TIM Itaucard, a co-branded credit card. As of December 31, 2016, it served a subscriber base of 63.4 million clients; and had approximately 10.8 thousand points of sales, including 175 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 332 thousand points of sales for prepaid phone services, including supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers as alternative channels to access products and services in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. and changed its name to TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.