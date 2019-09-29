Parthenon Upped Its Corning (GLW) Holding by $404,415; Moreno Evelyn V Trimmed Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 12,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 314,109 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44 million, up from 301,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 3.42 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 1,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,318 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $879,000, down from 7,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 22,670 shares to 27,350 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mngmt Pro holds 1 shares. Hamel Associates invested in 0.33% or 4,551 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fayez Sarofim, Texas-based fund reported 983,799 shares. Mengis Mngmt has invested 0.77% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Leavell Mngmt Inc has 0.36% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 20,557 shares. Ipswich Investment Management holds 8,085 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd holds 0.11% or 1,250 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 7,617 shares. Grimes Inc holds 0.03% or 2,623 shares. 281,296 are owned by Pictet Asset Limited. Ghp reported 28,763 shares. Rockland Company invested in 0.16% or 9,474 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Lc has 1,446 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 767,049 shares. 7,732 are owned by B Riley Wealth Management. Advantage owns 300 shares. Naples Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). London Of Virginia reported 497,453 shares. Thompson Invest Management owns 137,513 shares. Bowen Hanes And holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 1.63M shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.11% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). James Invest Incorporated holds 0.49% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 202,350 shares. Leavell Invest reported 0.05% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Atlantic Union Bank & Trust holds 114,312 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 8,997 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Inc owns 0% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 722 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company stated it has 1.83% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). North Point Managers Oh reported 0.04% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).