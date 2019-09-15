Parthenon Trimmed United Guardian (UG) Holding by $523,440 as Stock Rose; Emory University Position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Has Cut by $322,348 as Stock Price Rose

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 2.61M shares traded or 41.45% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in United Guardian Inc (UG) by 28.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 29,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% . The hedge fund held 71,274 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 100,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in United Guardian Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 958 shares traded. United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) has risen 3.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG); 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings; 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 380,570 shares to 645,583 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 66,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 104,567 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co accumulated 35,921 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 86,677 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 177,437 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 104,967 shares. 246,376 are held by Macquarie Grp Ltd. Opus Point Ptnrs invested 0.47% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.02% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 116,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Ltd holds 0.19% or 41,500 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 731,188 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 66,024 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv holds 0.03% or 4,000 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).