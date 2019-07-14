Parthenon Trimmed Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $647,740; As Conagra Brands (CAG) Market Valuation Rose, Daiwa Securities Group Cut by $488,700 Its Holding

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, down from 149,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78 million shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands (CAG) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,950 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775,000, down from 46,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 3.60M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity.

