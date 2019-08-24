Parthenon Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Gabelli Securities Has Lowered Holding in Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) by $469,452

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 143,758 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, down from 148,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/04/2018 – MERCK’S PHASE 1 BLADDER CANCER STUDY RECRUITMENT SUSPENDED; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 07/05/2018 – MERCK FINCK CEO MATTHIAS SCHELLENBERG COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 05/03/2018 – ADURO REPORTS MILESTONE ACHIEVED UNDER MERCK & CO. PACT FOR INI; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 156,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 195,921 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 352,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 5.76 million shares traded or 61.77% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prospector Prtn Limited invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne has 11,200 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 51 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Tech Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 14,079 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Weatherstone Capital Mgmt has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wisconsin-based Sadoff Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Credit Agricole S A reported 4,861 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.59% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Frontier Invest Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 17,914 shares. Janney Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 16,364 shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.4% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 4,151 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S G Corp Com New (NYSE:USG) by 40,000 shares to 457,342 shares, valued at $19.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd Cl A (NYSE:BEL) by 172,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 686,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Sirius Group C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 19.66 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 12,190 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 359,372 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 2.86M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ancora Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 61,600 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co holds 101,999 shares. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 156 shares. Taconic LP invested in 550,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 46,836 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 2.22 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 144,348 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 0.01% or 457,719 shares.