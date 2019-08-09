Parthenon Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Decreased as Stock Declined; A T & T (T) Position Maintained by Stanley-Laman Group Ltd

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 145,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, down from 149,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 5.07M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 53,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 43,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 23.56 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

