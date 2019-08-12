Parthenon Raised Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake by $3.76 Million; Stock Rose; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Bangor Savings Bank Has Cut Its Stake

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 6,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 13,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 19.79 million shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 26/04/2018 – Investigation Targets Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Actions — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo; 17/05/2018 – As Wells Fargo Looks to Clean Up Its Act, D.C. Finds More Mud; 20/04/2018 – Correction to Wells Fargo Headline About Settlement; 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to $1 Billion Fine in Settlement (Audio); 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Wren Doesn’t See 3% 10-Year as Line in Sand (Video)

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 202,279 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 23,529 shares to 11,377 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Completes Purchase of Stake in Rivers Casino Des Plaines in Illinois – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2019: CHDN,CPB,GME – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For MDYG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Completes Transaction to Assume Management of Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Brant Point Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 45,147 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 4,190 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 55,505 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd reported 3,034 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 16,096 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.01% or 227 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 14,339 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 200,847 shares. Argi Invest Services Lc holds 0.14% or 27,289 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 9,283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Corsair Cap LP reported 147,622 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Fiera Capital stated it has 254,185 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Mngmt has 452,368 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 140,000 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 2.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 811,157 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.18% stake. Research Glob holds 0.19% or 12.49 million shares in its portfolio. George Kaiser Family Foundation has 0.43% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Thornburg Inv Incorporated reported 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brighton Jones Ltd stated it has 0.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Foster Dykema Cabot And Communications Inc Ma owns 10,254 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.3% or 25,669 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 7,506 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 32,141 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct holds 55,175 shares. Barr E S And reported 508,268 shares. Fca Tx has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).