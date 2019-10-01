Parthenon Position in United Guardian (UG) Has Decreased by $523,440; As Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) Stock Price Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased Stake

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in United Guardian Inc (UG) by 28.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 29,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% . The hedge fund held 71,274 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 100,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in United Guardian Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.12M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 1,154 shares traded. United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) has risen 3.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG); 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (CP) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 329,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 818,537 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192.78 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $222.46. About 358,012 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Unions Reject Canadian Pacific Railway’s Final Contract Offers; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: To Meet With Both Unions Later Friday to Discuss Next Steps; 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 25/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS VOTE TO REJECT CANADIAN PACIFIC OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 0 investors sold UG shares while 11 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 1.92% more from 1.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital (Trc) invested in 0% or 467 shares. Vanguard holds 0% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 114,752 shares. Parthenon Limited holds 0.29% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) or 71,274 shares. Zpr Invest Mngmt has 0.52% invested in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 13,517 shares. Northern reported 10,532 shares. 7,639 were accumulated by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc holds 0% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) or 262,800 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 9,707 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Bridgeway Cap stated it has 0.01% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Savings Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Northstar Gru, a New York-based fund reported 27,910 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $492.09 million for 15.62 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.