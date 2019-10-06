Parthenon Maintains Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT); Fifth Third Bancorp Has Lowered Its Stake in Altria Group (MO) as Market Value Declined

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 88,845 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65M, up from 83,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 3.44 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 19,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 313,113 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.83M, down from 332,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 12.54 million shares traded or 15.18% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 40 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 34,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 9.13 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $466.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,157 shares to 161,326 shares, valued at $17.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

