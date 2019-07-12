Parthenon Maintains Position in Lakeland Inds (LAKE); Rothschild Investment Upped Canadian Pac LTD New Com (CP) Position by $1.55 Million as Shares Rose

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 1,437 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 11.18% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o’er vales and hills for Lakeland; 23/04/2018 – High finance with new notes for fell country of Lakeland; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lakeland Central School District, Ny’s Go To Aa1; 22/05/2018 – Summit Trail Advisors Buys 1.2% Position in Lakeland Industries; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE)

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ltd New Com (CP) by 31.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 7,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,550 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 24,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ltd New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $237.67. About 312,331 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific Above Peer Average; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Canada notifies Canadian Pacific of possible strike

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 4,032 shares to 47,855 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Idx (EFA) by 6,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,402 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BNSF Bumps Up Spending On Expansion Projects This Year As Intermodal Business Grows – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian Pacific One Of The ‘Best-Managed,’ ‘Most Efficient’ Railroads Globally, Stifel Says – Benzinga” published on October 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Single-Use Plastics Bans: A Risk For The Petchem Industry – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian Pacific: With Improved Margins, It’s Now A Highly Profitable Company – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Barrick Gold, Sandstorm Gold, Canadian Pacific Railway, MarketAxess, Payment Data, and Trinseo SA â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

More notable recent Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Talend Announces Availability of Stitch Data Loader on AWS Marketplace – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 07/11/2019: ENB, TALO, CVE, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LifeVantage Added to Russell 3000® Index – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “From poo to food: Kenyan toilet waste key for new animal feed – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 4,353 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 21,935 shares. Teton Advsr invested in 16,510 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 511,492 are held by Renaissance Techs Ltd. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 7,755 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap has 0.03% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Ancora Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Perritt Capital stated it has 50,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 5,044 shares. 1,967 are held by Morgan Stanley. North Star Corporation invested in 205,950 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Heartland Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Geode Capital Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Parthenon Ltd Liability Co owns 85,538 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Ariel Invests Limited Company has 0.14% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 969,863 shares.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,660 shares to 145,154 shares, valued at $20.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,985 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).