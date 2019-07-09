Parthenon Lowered Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $647,740 as Market Value Rose; Lmr Partners Llp Trimmed Its Clorox Co/The (CLX) Stake by $1.70 Million as Market Value Declined

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, down from 149,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 3.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Clorox Co/The (CLX) by 82.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 10,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357,000, down from 12,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Clorox Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 523,269 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0.18% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 132,233 shares. Scotia Cap, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,659 shares. Pettee Invsts has 18,954 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Natl Retail Bank Co invested in 0.27% or 8,642 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Com, Oregon-based fund reported 2,870 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,892 shares. 332,700 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Decatur Mngmt holds 1.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 33,527 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 55 shares. The West Virginia-based City Holdings has invested 0.22% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas has 0.05% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Hl Fin Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Ltd reported 121 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Cap owns 14,810 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 814,531 shares to 7.68M shares, valued at $88.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 3.56 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63 million for 21.20 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.56 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 182,606 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 6.45 million shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Blackhill Inc accumulated 167,076 shares. Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Company has 28,428 shares. Hendley stated it has 3.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Calamos invested in 1.47 million shares. Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,127 shares. Rockland Com owns 150,107 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt has 3.31% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 100,694 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 9,369 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 571,305 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va accumulated 102,362 shares. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation owns 13.00M shares. Papp L Roy And Associate invested in 2.61% or 103,859 shares. Loeb Partners Corporation has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

