Parthenon Lowered Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $647,740; Fsi Group Lowered Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $545,024; Share Price Rose

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 145,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, down from 149,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 17,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 213,826 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, down from 230,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 2.92 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citizens Financial Q2 results beat; NIM declines – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Group: A 6.35% Fixed-To-Floating Yielder IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citizens Financial Group: Attractive Value In A Hot Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Financial declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $435.92M for 8.45 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,346 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Franklin Resource holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 20.78M shares. 140 were accumulated by Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Lord Abbett & Communications Limited Co accumulated 0.36% or 3.31 million shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 39,880 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 22.78 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.12% or 672,321 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation owns 214,383 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 210,145 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa has invested 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 13,070 are owned by Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd. Point72 Asset LP stated it has 602,812 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 325,500 are owned by Olstein L P. First Midwest Bancorp Division accumulated 22,729 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin Ford Asset has 2.82% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 48,310 shares. Lucas Capital Management holds 38,995 shares. Rice Hall James Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,553 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc holds 35.84 million shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Wendell David has 118,220 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. Centurylink Investment Mngmt reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westover Cap Limited Liability reported 0.29% stake. Spinnaker Trust owns 80,173 shares. Ashford Cap Management invested in 0.07% or 3,250 shares. Shayne & stated it has 1,800 shares. Armstrong Henry H, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 483,981 shares. Marathon Cap stated it has 22,461 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited owns 278,000 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Cahill Fincl Advsrs invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Farmers National Bank holds 56,265 shares or 4.28% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.