Parthenon Increases Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT); Hussman Strategic Advisors Upped Ciena (CIEN) Holding

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 88,845 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65M, up from 83,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $107.02. About 3.15 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 1.16M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $466.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,725 shares to 192,452 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Commonwealth Financial Pa invested in 6,592 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 778,496 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 2,958 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose And Ltd invested in 8,791 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 18,800 are owned by Lsv Asset. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 49,063 shares. The Ohio-based Opus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Olstein Cap Mgmt Lp holds 1.17% or 74,000 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel holds 0.15% or 2,140 shares in its portfolio. First Amer Comml Bank has invested 0.38% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fulton Financial Bank Na holds 0.17% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 26,063 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.47% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 254,560 shares. Btim reported 458,500 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 12,240 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prtn Ltd Llc stated it has 3.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $357.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 16,500 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).