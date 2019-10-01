Parthenon Increases Position in Fastenal Co (FAST); Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Holds Position in Telus (TU)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 100.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 7.97 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 15.91M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $588.53M, up from 7.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 669,510 shares traded or 64.23% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 151,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 301,972 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84M, up from 150,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 2.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Natixis LP has 201,663 shares. Thomas Story & Son Llc has invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Waddell Reed Financial Inc invested in 0.34% or 4.22M shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated reported 90,720 shares stake. Arizona-based Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.51% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). D E Shaw holds 0.01% or 297,145 shares. Huntington Bancorporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Long Island Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 479,786 shares. 31,024 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt Co. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 563,822 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,494 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Management One Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.14% or 50,748 shares.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $466.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,157 shares to 161,326 shares, valued at $17.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Snap a Camera Company? – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Intel Stock Is Being Held Back by Little More Than Fear – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RIAs May Be Growing Too Fast – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $19.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 178,130 shares to 12.20 million shares, valued at $655.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 22,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,999 shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp.

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Play TELUS Stock For U.S. Investors – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TELUS Announces Leadership Change – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Telus: Is A Crash Looming? – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telus: Decelerating Revenue Growth Not A Concern – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “How Much Is the Telus Corporation (TSX:T) Dividend Worth? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 25, 2019.