Parthenon Increased Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position by $3.76 Million; Shares Rose; As Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Market Value Rose, Holder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Increased Its Position

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 136,870 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.52M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67 million, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 4.04M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 13/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI Securities may launch IPO in next 10-15 days; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO IN THE MATTER; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 10.77 BLN RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – CBI QUESTIONS NUPOWER CFO BHUTA IN ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE:OFFICIAL; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID SFIO AWAITS MINISTRY NOD TO INVESTIGATE ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO; 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: GROSS NPA ADDITION INCLUDES INR99.7B UNDER RBI SCHEMES; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING BEING HELD ON MONDAY IS PRE-SCHEDULED ONE, CONVENED FOR REVIEW OF CASES WHICH ARE BEFORE NCLT UNDER IBC; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank moves NCLT to include claim of $75 mln in Monnet lspat bankruptcy – Mint

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,000 shares to 134,796 shares, valued at $32.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” on November 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “S, TMUS among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMD, BA, VALE among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 A-Rated Stocks That Are Under $10 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.01% or 766,546 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 2,370 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% or 582,186 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Victory Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 232,948 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 10,681 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated accumulated 13,339 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Numerixs Technologies owns 5,200 shares. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 388,442 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Personal Fincl Services owns 99 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Park Corporation Oh stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 16,231 shares.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Annual Dividend Increase, 3-for-1 Stock Split, and $300 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,319 shares to 22,208 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,154 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).