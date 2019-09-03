Parthenon Increased By $3.76 Million Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake; Crow Point Partners Has Trimmed Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Holding By $3.36 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) stake by 38.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 140,000 shares as Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)’s stock declined 2.76%. The Crow Point Partners Llc holds 225,000 shares with $5.51 million value, down from 365,000 last quarter. Sk Telecom Co Ltd now has $14.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 291,522 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS

Parthenon Llc increased Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parthenon Llc acquired 41,764 shares as Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)’s stock rose 20.61%. The Parthenon Llc holds 62,646 shares with $5.65M value, up from 20,882 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc now has $4.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 135,489 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity. The insider Lloyd Karole bought $85,219.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 92,622 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0.44% or 45,000 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 0% or 10,669 shares. Blackrock invested in 4.08 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. 433,488 are owned by Bancorporation Of America De. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,111 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1,588 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.07% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 166,637 shares. Cim Mangement Incorporated holds 7,833 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Trust holds 0.21% or 24,450 shares in its portfolio. 6,342 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 3,732 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Parthenon Llc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 1,900 shares to 14,985 valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apergy Corp stake by 23,529 shares and now owns 11,377 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.