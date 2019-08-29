Parthenon Holds Position in Lakeland Inds (LAKE); Markel (MKL) Stake Boosted by Sather Financial Group Inc

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 1,914 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lakeland Central School District, Ny’s Go To Aa1; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 22/05/2018 – Summit Trail Advisors Buys 1.2% Position in Lakeland Industries; 23/04/2018 – High finance with new notes for fell country of Lakeland

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84M, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1131.69. About 25,260 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Parthenon Llc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd reported 50,854 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 4,616 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt reported 50,000 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 21,935 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Wilshire Securities Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 133,779 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 45,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 84,057 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 14,746 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 146,751 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated reported 176,457 shares. Private Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,819 shares to 143,758 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,123 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $398,556 activity. Shares for $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 108,799 shares to 296,774 shares, valued at $22.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,593 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc invested in 0.19% or 16,775 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has 522 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 28,979 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management owns 2,243 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 1,618 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Old Natl Fincl Bank In invested 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Prudential Financial holds 2,763 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Greenbrier Prtn Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 32,285 shares. 4,654 are held by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 296 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% or 1,501 shares in its portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 51,966 shares or 0.01% of the stock.