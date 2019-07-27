Parthenon Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered by $1.02 Million; Fiera Capital Increases Stake in Shaw Communications (SJR)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 428,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.17M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.09 million, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 254,608 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.33

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 373,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02 million, down from 381,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.19 million shares. Guyasuta Inc accumulated 350,625 shares. Beach Mngmt Ltd reported 20,340 shares. Accredited Investors Inc accumulated 0.38% or 16,022 shares. Federated Pa reported 0.78% stake. Axiom Intl Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company De has 838,775 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 3.13% or 5.07M shares. Horizon Investment Ser Limited Co reported 3.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Truepoint owns 5,160 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ulysses reported 2.7% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13.47M shares. 6.31M were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability holds 3.96% or 48,668 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Pa invested in 19,488 shares or 3.56% of the stock.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Microsoft’s Q4 Squashes Estimates, Boeing to Take a Big Hit – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dividend Investors Should Buy Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

