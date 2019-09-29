Parthenon Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Has Boosted by $558,138 as Share Price Rose; Uss Investment Management LTD Increased Its Cme Group (CME) Holding by $35.77 Million as Market Value Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 184,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.08 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BLACK SEA EXPANSION WITH SUNOIL FUTURES; 06/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 03/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 2; 08/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures down, but off 7-week lows; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 25/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 21/03/2018 – CME pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 88,845 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65M, up from 83,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.86 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 27,100 shares to 209,100 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 29,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,400 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kepos Ltd Partnership reported 44,500 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reported 7,465 shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 364,102 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 1,170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd accumulated 83,483 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Mitchell Mgmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 7,331 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 327,314 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0.25% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has 706 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Limited has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Syntal Cap Limited Co owns 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,924 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh accumulated 0.46% or 211,041 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prns Management has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,404 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Epoch Investment Prtn invested in 1.22M shares.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $466.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,157 shares to 161,326 shares, valued at $17.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.