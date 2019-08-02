Parthenon Holding in Lakeland Inds (LAKE) Has Upped by $479,556; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Raised by $797,580 as Shares Rose

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 452 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 17/04/2018 – Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 06/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $203.76. About 24.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 as Apple drags tech lower; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Fed Cuts Rates, But Stocks Sell Off – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts lift Apple targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,996 shares. Liberty Capital reported 32,037 shares stake. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management invested in 1,385 shares. 1,672 are held by Courage Miller Ptnrs Ltd Co. Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 22,849 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Bancshares reported 81,133 shares stake. Penn Davis Mcfarland invested 4.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 1.34 million shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clearbridge Invs Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 7.65M shares. Endowment Management LP holds 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,050 shares. Alpha Windward Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,316 shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners holds 122,564 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Loudon Invest Mngmt Lc reported 4,705 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Plancorp Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) or 14,746 shares. North Star Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 176,457 shares. Kennedy Cap stated it has 146,751 shares. Heartland Advisors holds 0.17% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De invested in 4,353 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 5,044 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Blackrock holds 0% or 45,188 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 243,989 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 21,935 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perritt Cap Mngmt stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 8,630 shares. Teton Advsrs Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 16,510 shares.