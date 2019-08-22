Parthenon Has Upped Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by $3.76 Million; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Shares Declined

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.45. About 166,057 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 235,331 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02M, down from 240,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.72. About 9.86M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,297 shares to 19,249 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 96,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,807 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 102,822 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc stated it has 2.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wills Fincl Grp Incorporated stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com holds 10,434 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 21,763 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 13,584 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Florida-based fund reported 24,324 shares. Capstone Financial Advsr stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nbt Bancorporation N A has invested 2.61% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stillwater Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Price Michael F accumulated 11,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Oakbrook Investments has invested 0.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alps Advsr holds 0.04% or 65,020 shares.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,819 shares to 143,758 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,154 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).