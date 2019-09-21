Parthenon Has Trimmed Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) as Stock Value Rose; Peninsula Asset Management Holding in Stryker Corp. (SYK) Cut as Market Value Rose

Peninsula Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp. (SYK) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc sold 4,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 27,676 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, down from 32,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $221.2. About 1.40M shares traded or 33.88% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 7,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 76,555 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.20 million shares traded or 58.72% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% or 25 shares. First Personal Ser accumulated 1,530 shares. Investec Asset North America owns 8,986 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.24% or 6,275 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont reported 26,014 shares. Boston Rech Mngmt Incorporated invested in 4,534 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs invested in 0.04% or 2,414 shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Com New York reported 0.12% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). M&T Commercial Bank holds 0.09% or 86,706 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Investec Asset holds 0.06% or 72,063 shares in its portfolio. Of Virginia Va invested in 0.13% or 4,795 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 3,970 shares. Moreover, Novare Cap Mngmt Lc has 1% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $712.64 million for 29.11 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

