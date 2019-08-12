Parthenon Has Trimmed Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $399,977 as Market Valuation Rose; As Twin Disc Com (TWIN) Market Valuation Declined, Teton Advisors Lifted Holding

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 143,758 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, down from 148,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.56 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/03/2018 – Merck: First Filing Acceptance for an Anti-PD-1 Therapy in Cervical Cancer; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 A MODERATE ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASE OF BETWEEN 3% AND 5% OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Merck Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 16/04/2018 – Merck Expands Lead in Lung Cancer Therapy (Video); 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 17/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Conference Jun 2

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Twin Disc Inc Com (TWIN) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 24,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.34% . The institutional investor held 482,554 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 457,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Twin Disc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.31% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 85,916 shares traded or 152.81% up from the average. Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has declined 52.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TWIN News: 07/05/2018 – Twin Disc 3Q EPS 37c; 26/04/2018 – Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work; 24/04/2018 – Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED; 07/05/2018 – TWIN DISC INC – SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MLN COMPARED TO $46.4 MLN AT JUNE 30, 2017; 19/04/2018 DJ Twin Disc incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWIN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Financial Cap holds 29,894 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Thornburg Investment Mgmt stated it has 2.94% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Semper Augustus Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 42,723 shares. Financial Counselors holds 420,142 shares. 25,688 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. Moreover, Hills Fincl Bank & Tru Company has 0.13% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 12,445 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Utd National Bank & Trust Trust has 0.14% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2,801 shares. Brandes Invest Ptnrs LP stated it has 1.39M shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine & Associate holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3,882 shares. Icon Advisers invested in 0.74% or 88,288 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc holds 394,356 shares. Epoch Inv Partners holds 3.64M shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Strategic Fincl has invested 1.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sumitomo Life Insur Company has 0.93% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 82,793 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 20,666 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,000 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold TWIN shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 7.43 million shares or 0.64% more from 7.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.1% or 242,975 shares in its portfolio. Walthausen Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 185,347 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) or 14,767 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 54,600 shares. Skylands Limited Com reported 0.18% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 3,034 shares. Sei Invs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,295 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) for 13,848 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com reported 403,905 shares. Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) for 13,329 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN).