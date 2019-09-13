Parthenon Has Trimmed Its Stake in United Guardian (UG) by $523,440 as Stock Rose; Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Lvw Advisors Decreased Position as Market Value Rose

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 5,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 11,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $910,000, down from 16,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 639,071 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in United Guardian Inc (UG) by 28.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 29,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% . The hedge fund held 71,274 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 100,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in United Guardian Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 557 shares traded. United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) has risen 3.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG); 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend; 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 0 investors sold UG shares while 11 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 1.92% more from 1.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Invest Management holds 0.01% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 25,397 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bank De reported 0% stake. 33,490 are held by United Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Teton Advsr has invested 0.14% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company accumulated 262,800 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability has invested 0% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 114,752 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern invested in 0% or 10,532 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 6,214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zpr Mngmt owns 13,517 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 7,639 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Only Combined Efforts Can Help United-Guardian Deliver Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2014 – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2014, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United-Guardian Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $361.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,643 shares to 3,736 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 9,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.52 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bender Robert Assoc holds 5,180 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer reported 12,887 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Gradient Invests Limited Company owns 564 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). South Texas Money accumulated 3,207 shares. Chase Counsel Corporation holds 0.18% or 4,263 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 692,659 shares. Leavell Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 4,080 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 11,625 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability stated it has 13,481 shares. 10,192 are owned by Orrstown Financial Services. Berkshire Asset Limited Co Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,412 shares. First City Cap Management stated it has 25,215 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Charles Schwab Inv holds 2.41M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.