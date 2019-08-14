Parthenon Has Trimmed Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding; Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Boosted Moodys (MCO) Stake

Parthenon Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 3.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parthenon Llc sold 4,819 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Parthenon Llc holds 143,758 shares with $11.96 million value, down from 148,577 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $217.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 2.70 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Will Review Clinical Programs After Merck, Incyte Trial Failure — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees Organic Sales Growth of Between 3% and 5% in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Health charity Wellcome pledges funds, calls for rapid response to Ebola in Congo; 09/04/2018 – Mavenclad (Cladribine Tablets) Receives First Approval in the Middle East & Africa Region

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 10.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc acquired 300 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 3,200 shares with $579.49M value, up from 2,900 last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $39.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.84% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $207.43. About 198,560 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 02/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO MOTOR FUEL GROUP; B1 RATINGS TO FIRST; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FIVE CLASSES OF NOTES ISSUED BY ICG; 09/05/2018 – Takeda’s Credit Rating Cut by Moody’s on $62 Billion Shire Deal; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Scott County School District, Ky’s 2018 Lease Revenue Bonds; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating To Knox County School District, Ky’s Lease Revenue Bonds; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS POST-CRISIS UK BTL LOANS STILL HAVE HIGH EXPOSURES TO INTEREST-ONLY (IO) LOANS; 17/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR’S CFR TO B1 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Laird, Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONE TRANCHE FROM A NAVIENT FFELP; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS TARIFFS CHINA ANNOUNCED ON 128 CATEGORIES OF IMPORTS FROM U.S. AFFECT VARIOUS SECTORS FROM FOODSTUFF TO INDUSTRIAL GOODS

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of MRK in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 4. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. UBS initiated the shares of MRK in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Na holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 59,101 shares. 3,264 are owned by Fairview Cap Mgmt Limited. First Merchants has invested 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc owns 28,275 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. 332,708 were accumulated by Foundation Res Inc. Martin Currie Limited holds 1.28% or 218,956 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 13,455 shares. California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Whalerock Point Partners Limited invested 0.76% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.1% or 12.52M shares in its portfolio. Logan Capital Management Inc invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Deltec Asset Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 6,934 shares. Massachusetts Com Ma stated it has 0.36% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sumitomo Life Ins reported 82,793 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc reported 44,594 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Unumprovident (NYSE:UNM) stake by 1,550 shares to 27,870 valued at $942.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 400 shares and now owns 250 shares. United Continental Hdgs (NYSE:UAL) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Moody’s Corp has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $201.44’s average target is -2.89% below currents $207.43 stock price. Moody’s Corp had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $205 target in Friday, April 5 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $19400 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $22800 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. UBS maintained the shares of MCO in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald.