Parthenon Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Cut Brunswick (BC) Position

Parthenon Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 3.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parthenon Llc sold 4,660 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Parthenon Llc holds 145,154 shares with $20.29M value, down from 149,814 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $356.58B valuation. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 72.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 95,477 shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock rose 1.04%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 36,300 shares with $1.83M value, down from 131,777 last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $4.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.36% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 917,729 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. BC’s profit will be $127.76M for 7.85 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.48% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $142,103 activity. 1,279 Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) shares with value of $62,245 were sold by Dekker Christopher F.

Among 2 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of BC in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) stake by 16,022 shares to 34,360 valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Owens & Minor Inc New (NYSE:OMI) stake by 100,617 shares and now owns 276,334 shares. Acacia Communications Inc was raised too.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 34,536 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Monday, March 25 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, January 14 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James.

Greystone Managed Investments has 0.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).