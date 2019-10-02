Parthenon Has Trimmed Its Holding in United Guardian (UG) as Stock Value Rose; Green Plains (GPRE) Stock Value Declined While Slate Path Capital LP Decreased Its Stake

Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 328,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 867,361 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER MAKES ASSET SALE COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER; 16/05/2018 – Green Plains Fielding Calls About Assets Put Up for Sale: CEO; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS ETHANOL INDUSTRY LIKELY TO REMAIN FRAGMENTED; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in United Guardian Inc (UG) by 28.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 29,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% . The hedge fund held 71,274 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 100,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in United Guardian Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 2,120 shares traded. United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) has risen 3.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG); 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 900,000 shares to 12.42M shares, valued at $195.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 540,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 EPS, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual EPS reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

