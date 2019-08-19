Parthenon Has Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Stake by $442,929; Market Value Rose; Fairview Capital Investment Management Holding in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 22,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 24,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 4.09 million shares traded or 5.39% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 35,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 83,749 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, down from 119,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.64 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp Bond Etf (SCPB) by 14,149 shares to 310,069 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siriusxm by 9,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge owns 2,176 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 1,198 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc holds 0% or 183 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.11% or 91,941 shares. Btr Mgmt reported 103,204 shares. Spinnaker Tru invested in 0.5% or 38,803 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Llc holds 1,776 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 21,220 shares. Vantage Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.78% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tudor Corp Et Al invested in 0.1% or 19,796 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Intl Ltd Ca holds 3.17% or 103,300 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 157,807 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.37% or 163,133 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 1.90 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Lc holds 15,617 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont owns 60,530 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.31% or 6,825 shares in its portfolio. Lipe & Dalton holds 0.15% or 1,065 shares in its portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Maryland Mgmt reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 2,950 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 2.08 million shares or 0.77% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Holderness Invs has invested 2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cullinan Associate reported 0.27% stake. Bright Rock Cap Lc reported 37,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 90,112 shares. Greylin Mangement reported 1.27% stake. 7,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Casualty.