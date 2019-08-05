Parthenon Has Lowered Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding By $359,100; Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) Shorts Lowered By 3.15%

Parthenon Llc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 11.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parthenon Llc sold 1,900 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Parthenon Llc holds 14,985 shares with $2.85M value, down from 16,885 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $161.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $211.17. About 1.76 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg

Golub Capital Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) had a decrease of 3.15% in short interest. GBDC's SI was 1.53M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.15% from 1.58 million shares previously. With 181,000 avg volume, 8 days are for Golub Capital Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)'s short sellers to cover GBDC's short positions. The SI to Golub Capital Bdc Inc's float is 2.55%. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 64,655 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development firm and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. It has a 14.8 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

More notable recent Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Schedules Release of Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance" on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $157.1 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter – Yahoo Finance" published on July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Golub Capital BDC, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 23.78 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $233,662 activity. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 6. Hoovel Catherine A. sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. Fairhurst David Ogden also sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is McDonald's's (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "McDonald's: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha" published on July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.