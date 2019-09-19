Parthenon Has Lowered Its United Guardian (UG) Position; Asa LTD Has 2.11 Sentiment

Parthenon Llc decreased United Guardian Inc (UG) stake by 28.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parthenon Llc sold 29,080 shares as United Guardian Inc (UG)’s stock rose 3.52%. The Parthenon Llc holds 71,274 shares with $1.34M value, down from 100,354 last quarter. United Guardian Inc now has $88.26 million valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.21. About 3,618 shares traded or 63.34% up from the average. United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) has risen 3.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings; 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG); 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend

Asa LTD (ASA) investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.32, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 19 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 9 decreased and sold their holdings in Asa LTD. The investment managers in our database now own: 6.03 million shares, up from 5.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Asa LTD in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 8 New Position: 11.

The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 84,494 shares traded. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) has risen 20.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. holds 0.73% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited for 74,150 shares. Ws Management Lllp owns 682,758 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bennicas & Associates Inc. has 0.46% invested in the company for 48,080 shares. The New York-based Ionic Capital Management Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,087 shares.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $237.27 million. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 0 investors sold UG shares while 11 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 1.92% more from 1.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 107,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 0.15% invested in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 27,839 shares. Zpr Invest reported 13,517 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 33,490 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp owns 262,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company has 11,000 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Morgan Stanley has 9,707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De reported 2,959 shares stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,000 shares. Teton Advisors Incorporated reported 0.14% of its portfolio in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP has 0% invested in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG). Northern Tru Corporation owns 0% invested in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) for 10,532 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG).