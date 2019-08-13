Parthenon Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $647,740; As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Value Declined, Gamco Investors Et Al Lowered Its Stake by $1.14 Million

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 145,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, down from 149,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $133.92. About 3.12M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 42,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 1.87 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.23M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 430,197 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Inv Inc owns 0.08% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 61,098 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation invested in 0.02% or 34,854 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.01% or 523,508 shares. New York-based American Grp has invested 0.02% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 32,291 shares. Petrus Company Lta has invested 0.08% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Company holds 18,261 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability reported 53,369 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Mason Street Ltd Liability invested in 42,490 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Pier Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 189,642 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested 0.02% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Moreover, Regions Financial Corp has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 16,327 shares.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls Internation by 8,550 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $65.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.