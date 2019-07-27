Parthenon Has Lowered Home Depot (HD) Stake by $442,929 as Share Value Rose; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holder Beach Investment Management Has Lowered Position

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 24,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 5,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Ser Incorporated reported 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited has 9,015 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 0.18% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 262,622 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 0.26% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 16,793 shares. Eagle Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,638 shares. Piershale Gp Inc has invested 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 0.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northeast Consultants holds 22,441 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Fin Advisory Group Incorporated invested in 0.3% or 5,601 shares. Wisconsin-based Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 3,313 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Opus Grp Ltd Liability holds 5,869 shares. Interocean owns 14,551 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 22,018 are owned by Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mgmt L P. Baltimore invested in 33,188 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares to 2,010 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

