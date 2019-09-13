Parthenon Has Lowered By $393,350 Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake; 0 Analysts Covering EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ)

Among 2 analysts covering EnQuest Plc (LON:ENQ), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EnQuest Plc has GBX 23 highest and GBX 15 lowest target. GBX 19’s average target is -1.04% below currents GBX 19.2 stock price. EnQuest Plc had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) rating on Friday, September 13. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and GBX 23 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 19 target in Monday, June 24 report. See EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) latest ratings:

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.41 billion for 24.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.57’s average target is 0.83% above currents $55.11 stock price. Coca-Cola had 15 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5500 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

The stock increased 1.03% or GBX 0.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 19.2. About 2.54 million shares traded. EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

EnQuest PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company has market cap of 325.49 million GBP. It primarily holds interests in the Heather/Broom, Thistle/Deveron, the Dons area, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Alma/Galia, and Scolty/Crathes; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the producing Alba oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia. It has a 2.23 P/E ratio. The firm holds interests in 25 production licenses covering 35 blocks or part blocks; and operates 23 licenses.