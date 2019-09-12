Parthenon Has Lifted Its Corning (GLW) Holding by $404,415; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Raised Its At&T (T) Holding

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03M, up from 164,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 26.60M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 12,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 314,109 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44M, up from 301,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 4.42 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors should look to dividend stocks, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump Uses Activist Investor’s Move On AT&T To Renew Criticism Of CNN – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AT&Tâ€™s Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) 2.6% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Corning® Astraâ„¢ Glass Chosen for CCPD’s Oxide-LCD Line – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Corning Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GLW) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

