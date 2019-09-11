Parthenon Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Home Depot (HD) Stake Has Increased by Rdl Financial Inc

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $232.33. About 531,584 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 145,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, down from 149,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $129.56. About 955,510 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.20 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.