Parthenon Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE)

Among 2 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT has $25 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25’s average target is 5.09% above currents $23.79 stock price. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Capital One upgraded CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) on Wednesday, August 21 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 9. See CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $25.0000 Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James 25.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22 New Target: $25 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Parthenon Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parthenon Llc sold 8,700 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Parthenon Llc holds 373,197 shares with $44.02 million value, down from 381,897 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Ins Enterprises Ltd holds 2.13% or 738,654 shares. Roundview Capital holds 2.88% or 102,910 shares. Jlb Assoc holds 132,400 shares. Citizens And Northern reported 44,225 shares stake. Sigma Counselors owns 67,074 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Boston Prns holds 6.24M shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Blair William Il stated it has 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 11,530 are held by Quantum Cap Management. Coldstream Capital Inc owns 8.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 803,898 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd, Us-based fund reported 240,830 shares. The New York-based Trb Lp has invested 18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alaska Permanent reported 2,467 shares stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 1.73% or 1.59M shares. The Indiana-based Kessler Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.07% above currents $137.79 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 643,162 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Q2 FFO Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of CTRE April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.