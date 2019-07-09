Parthenon Has Boosted By $3.76 Million Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding; United Rentals North America (URI)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Parthenon Llc increased Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parthenon Llc acquired 41,764 shares as Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)’s stock rose 1.12%. The Parthenon Llc holds 62,646 shares with $5.65 million value, up from 20,882 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc now has $4.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $116.83. About 75,563 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER

United Rentals North America Inc (URI) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 252 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 236 cut down and sold their holdings in United Rentals North America Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 63.73 million shares, down from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United Rentals North America Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 11 to 7 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 186 Increased: 159 New Position: 93.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DaVita Inc (DVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Torchmark Corporation (TMK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 8.94% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. for 90,000 shares. Elm Ridge Management Llc owns 78,209 shares or 6.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has 4.44% invested in the company for 401,075 shares. The Connecticut-based Bronson Point Management Llc has invested 3.89% in the stock. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P., a New Jersey-based fund reported 374,000 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 earnings per share, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.98 million for 7.21 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $10.30 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 9.9 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $130.93. About 436,305 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (URI) has declined 22.28% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Parthenon Llc decreased Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 1,705 shares to 42,130 valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 8,700 shares and now owns 373,197 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Churchill Downs had 9 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) rating on Friday, January 11. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $306 target. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CHDN in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity. $85,219 worth of stock was bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Churchill Downs (CHDN) – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CNTY or CHDN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sports Betting & Esports: What’s Next and How to Invest – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.