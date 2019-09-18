Parthenon Decreased United Guardian (UG) Holding by $523,440 as Share Value Rose; Roanoke Asset Management Has Lifted Coca (KO) Position by $693,850 as Stock Rose

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in United Guardian Inc (UG) by 28.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 29,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% . The hedge fund held 71,274 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 100,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in United Guardian Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83M market cap company. It closed at $18.9 lastly. It is down 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings; 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG); 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 11.39M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 79,127 are held by Green Square Cap Ltd Co. Haverford Finance Svcs holds 105,543 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited invested in 0.78% or 182,576 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,047 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts Corporation invested 1.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Charles Schwab Advisory accumulated 5.21 million shares or 0.42% of the stock. Nippon Life Glob Americas stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Coastline Communications invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 722,779 shares. Puzo Michael J has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,125 shares. 564,384 are owned by Nippon Life Insurance. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 11,167 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Horrell holds 0.01% or 356 shares in its portfolio. United Asset Strategies holds 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 36,123 shares. 23,730 were accumulated by Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp.

