Parthenon Decreased Position in Home Depot (HD) by $442,929; Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Shares Rose While Symphony Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 24,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 40.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 17,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,888 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 42,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 5.47M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 25/05/2018 – Semiconductor Leaders Agree on Global Policy Agenda

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5,385 shares to 16,450 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 26,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gp Lc has 236,719 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 31.53M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 56.30M were reported by Vanguard Gru. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Co holds 205,297 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 1.87 million shares. Greenwood Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 27,965 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.84M shares. Loomis Sayles Communications Ltd Partnership reported 594,145 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 230,718 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Gp reported 10,580 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 27,758 shares stake. Broadview Advsr Ltd Co invested in 2.15% or 397,000 shares. Tdam Usa reported 472,700 shares stake. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corp owns 23,979 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Co owns 11.16 million shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $33.05M for 127.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

