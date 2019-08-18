Parthenon Decreased Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $359,100 as Market Valuation Rose; Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Boosted Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 147.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 1,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 3,274 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686,000, up from 1,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $203.5. About 357,222 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 14,985 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 16,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.23M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 60,045 shares to 282,255 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Ord (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,456 shares, and cut its stake in Control4 Ord (NASDAQ:CTRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Inc accumulated 49,310 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Twin Tree Management LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 13,228 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 143,809 shares. Rech Global Investors reported 336,549 shares. Boston Prns accumulated 0.01% or 20,062 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 9 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.05% or 5,766 shares. Psagot House Ltd has invested 0.18% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Macquarie Ltd has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 55,008 shares. Scout Investments owns 1.46% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 339,580 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.60 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.