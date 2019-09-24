Parthenon Decreased By $453,113 Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; UNICHARM ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (UNCHF) Shorts Down By 36.2%

Parthenon Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 2.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parthenon Llc sold 4,157 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Parthenon Llc holds 161,326 shares with $17.69M value, down from 165,483 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $308.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $123.22. About 6.18 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE

UNICHARM CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:UNCHF) had a decrease of 36.2% in short interest. UNCHF’s SI was 384,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 36.2% from 602,800 shares previously. With 6,600 avg volume, 58 days are for UNICHARM CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:UNCHF)’s short sellers to cover UNCHF’s short positions. It closed at $29.34 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.26 billion. The Company’s baby and child care products include pants-type disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, and panty liners under the Sofy and Charm brands. It has a 34.76 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.