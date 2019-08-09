Parthenon Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position By $647,740; Adtran (ADTN) Sentiment Is 1.8

Adtran Inc (ADTN) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 81 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 45 trimmed and sold holdings in Adtran Inc. The funds in our database now have: 42.95 million shares, up from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Adtran Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 34 Increased: 54 New Position: 27.

Parthenon Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 3.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parthenon Llc sold 4,660 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Parthenon Llc holds 145,154 shares with $20.29 million value, down from 149,814 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $345.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.64. About 1.47 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $490,941 for 276.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADTN vs. ZAYO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADTRAN (ADTN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADTRAN (ADTN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 3.22% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. for 264,512 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 329,952 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.83% invested in the company for 818,399 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 1.97 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 29,876 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) has declined 31.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Adtran Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – ADTRAN Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $543.47 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It has a 108.53 P/E ratio. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.51% above currents $131.64 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Cap, a Washington-based fund reported 672,697 shares. M&R has 59,195 shares. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 162,547 shares. Churchill Corp accumulated 20,954 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Illinois-based Nadler Fin Grp has invested 0.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Windsor Capital Limited Com reported 9,127 shares. 4.20M were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Pnc Fincl Serv Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8.20M shares. Mcmillion Cap Management reported 29,815 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 2.96 million shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wedgewood Investors Pa owns 11,363 shares. Qv Invsts has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cabot invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 199,355 shares stake.