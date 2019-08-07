Parthenon Cut Home Depot (HD) Position; Ak Steel Holding (AKS) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Ak Steel Holding Corp (AKS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 82 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 83 trimmed and sold positions in Ak Steel Holding Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 190.14 million shares, down from 193.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ak Steel Holding Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 52 Increased: 52 New Position: 30.

Parthenon Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 9.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parthenon Llc sold 2,319 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Parthenon Llc holds 22,208 shares with $4.26 million value, down from 24,527 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $226.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.5. About 1.49 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $837.95 million. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. It has a 5.04 P/E ratio. The firm also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania.

The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 3.61M shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) has declined 47.39% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on Imported Steel Under Section 232; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL 1Q EPS 9C, EST. 2C; 03/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Employees Receive Prestigious Award for Work on Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steel; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 03/05/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Elected American Iron and Steel Institute Chairman; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – NEW AGREEMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL MARCH 15, 2020; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 01/05/2018 – AKS, U.S. STEEL FALL AFTER U.S. EXTENDS TEMPORARY TARIFF RELIEF; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 4.02% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation for 2.00 million shares. Merriman Wealth Management Llc owns 4.01 million shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corecommodity Management Llc has 0.76% invested in the company for 486,108 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.37% in the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 260,000 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.