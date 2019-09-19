Parthenon Continues to Hold Holding in Corning (GLW); Minerva Advisors Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Decreased as Share Price Rose

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $645.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 232,027 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 28/03/2018 – Macomb Daily: Latest scoop: Haagen-Dazs grand opening at Great Lakes Crossing is April 7; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp; 19/03/2018 – International Big Data Partnership Helps Position Great Lakes Region as a Global Leader in Data Science and the Digital Economy; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Kelly: Rep. Kelly Matches Words with Actions on Great Lakes Day; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Rev $146.6M; 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 11/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Names Top Sailors; 28/03/2018 – Good news for Great Lakes, missed opportunity on biodiversity; 28/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss $9.3M

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 12,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 314,109 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44 million, up from 301,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 4.62M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $466.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Guardian Inc (NASDAQ:UG) by 29,080 shares to 71,274 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,678 are held by Centurylink Invest Mngmt. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.04% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). St Johns Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited has 6,420 shares. Atlantic Union Bancshares holds 0.51% or 114,312 shares. 37,500 were accumulated by Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Company. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Parkside Comml Bank And Tru invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc has 0.12% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 24,300 shares. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.21% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 1,699 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc invested in 16,130 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 62.77M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 0.19% stake. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 412 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce New York has 15,875 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Moreover, Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). 73,205 are owned by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 141,267 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 804,893 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 93,837 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Paloma Partners Mgmt Co reported 32,104 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Inv LP has 0.01% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 15,730 shares. Macquarie Limited reported 6,286 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 35,700 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 163,060 shares. Harvey Partners Ltd accumulated 287,600 shares.

