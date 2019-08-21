Parthenon Boosted Its Lakeland Inds (LAKE) Position by $479,556; Share Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.78 Million as Share Value Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $213.2. About 11.68 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 1,027 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE); 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o’er vales and hills for Lakeland; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lakeland Central School District, Ny’s Go To Aa1; 06/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Summit Trail Advisors Buys 1.2% Position in Lakeland Industries; 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c

More notable recent Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ID Systems to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 and the 12th Annual Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference on September 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “With the Competition in the Rear-View Mirror, AMD Stock Is All Set – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Kinross, Alamos, Royal, B2Gold, Kirkland and Franco-Nevada – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Second Quarter and First-Half 2019 Conference Call and Webcast – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ShotSpotter Sets September 2019 Financial Conference Schedule – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,660 shares to 145,154 shares, valued at $20.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,208 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advisors accumulated 16,510 shares. Kennedy Capital Incorporated holds 0.04% or 146,751 shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 99,046 shares. Northern reported 16,569 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) or 4,353 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 13,616 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). 243,989 are held by Ancora Lc. Bridgeway Cap reported 176,457 shares. Geode Cap Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Jpmorgan Chase And has 5,044 shares. Perritt Cap Management holds 0.22% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) or 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reik And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,851 shares. Sabal holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,878 shares. Moreover, First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson has 1.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bluestein R H Comm has 4.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 11,419 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 2.43M were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Veritas Investment Llp accumulated 0.11% or 5,996 shares. Rothschild Cap Partners Ltd Co accumulated 5.16% or 48,663 shares. Private Tru Na holds 2.83% or 71,676 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Management invested in 82,105 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,136 shares. Biondo Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 6.05% or 127,053 shares. Blue Financial Cap invested in 9.41% or 94,364 shares. Moreover, Retirement Planning Group Incorporated has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fruth Investment Mngmt stated it has 11,015 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings.