Parsons (PSN) Reaches $36.65 High on Jul, 31; GW Pharmaceuticals Plc – American Depositary Share (GWPH) Sellers Increased By 14.58% Their Shorts

The stock of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) reached all time high today, Jul, 31 and still has $38.48 target or 5.00% above today’s $36.65 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.61 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $38.48 PT is reached, the company will be worth $180.35 million more. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 366,758 shares traded. Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:GWPH) had an increase of 14.58% in short interest. GWPH’s SI was 3.43M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.58% from 2.99M shares previously. With 430,200 avg volume, 8 days are for GW Pharmaceuticals Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s short sellers to cover GWPH’s short positions. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $164.38. About 181,237 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – GWPH, ZYNE: Panel votes 13 to 0 that $GWPH’s Epidiolex (cannabidiol) has a favorable risk/benefit profile. – ! $GWPH $ZYNE; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH; 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publica; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions

Among 6 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12.

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Deliver a Beat in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Patient Wins Aid GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Examination Of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis.

Analysts await Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) to report earnings on August, 13 before the open. PSN’s profit will be $63.97M for 14.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Parsons Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.04% EPS growth.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.61 billion. It operates in two divisions, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. It has a 4.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Among 3 analysts covering Parsons Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:PSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsons Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since June 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.