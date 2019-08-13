Parsons (PSN) Reaches $35.42 After 6.00% Down Move; Logmein (LOGM) Has 1.24 Sentiment

The stock of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 461,894 shares traded. Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $3.52B company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $33.29 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PSN worth $211.32 million less.

Logmein Inc (LOGM) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 155 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 125 cut down and sold stock positions in Logmein Inc. The funds in our database reported: 44.42 million shares, down from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Logmein Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 78 Increased: 98 New Position: 57.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.52 billion. It operates in two divisions, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. It has a 4.42 P/E ratio. The firm offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Among 3 analysts covering Parsons Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:PSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsons Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since June 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 163.36 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38M for 17.44 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.